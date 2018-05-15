FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 12:57 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Indian court admits Ericsson's plea against RCom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s bankruptcy court on Tuesday admitted a plea filed by Swedish telecom gearmaker Ericsson against Reliance Communications, potentially derailing the Indian firm’s plans to sell assets to lighten its debt load.

A logo of Reliance Group is seen at Reliance Center in Mumbai, India, December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Ericsson, which signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage Reliance Communications’ nationwide network, is seeking 11.55 billion rupees ($170.21 million) from the company and two of its subsidiaries.

A lawyer for RCom, as the company is widely known, said it would appeal.

($1 = 67.8575 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; writing by Abhirup Roy; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
