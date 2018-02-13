FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Money News
February 13, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Reliance Communications calls bondholders' meet over asset-sale plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Debt-laden telecoms carrier Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS) will hold a meeting of its bondholders on March 6 to seek approvals for asset-sale plans, the company said in a regulatory filing late on Monday.

RCom, as the company is widely known, did not provide much details.

    The company said it has given more information in the notice sent to holders of its $300 million 6.5 percent bonds due 2020.

    The company had agreed in December to sell most of its wireless assets to another carrier, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, and would use the proceeds to pare its debts.

    ($1 = 64.2700 Indian rupees)

    Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.