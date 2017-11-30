FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reliance Communications says majority of creditor banks to oppose CDB insolvency petition
November 30, 2017 / 11:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Reliance Communications says majority of creditor banks to oppose CDB insolvency petition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Embattled Indian wireless carrier Reliance Communications Ltd said on Thursday a majority of its 31 creditor banks have decided to oppose China Development Bank’s (CDB) insolvency petition against the company.

A man opens the shutter of a shop painted with an advertisement of Reliance Communications in Mumbai, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The lenders have named Indian law firm J. Sagar Associates as their legal counsel to oppose the CDB petition, said Reliance Communications in a statement.

Top Indian lender State Bank of India, which is one of the main local lenders to the company, was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sankalp Phartiyal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
