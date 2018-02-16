FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Money News
February 16, 2018 / 6:12 AM / 2 days ago

Reliance Communications shareholders approve asset sale plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Debt-laden Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS) said on Friday its shareholders approved its asset sale plan, under which the telecoms carrier would sell its wireless assets to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd RELIB.UL.

    RCom said its debt and liabilities would reduce by about 250 billion rupees ($3.91 billion) via debt prepayment and transfer of its wireless assets to Jio, expected to close in March. bit.ly/2EvsChD

    RCom said in December that it signed a deal to sell all its spectrum, tower, fibre optic and other telecom infrastructure assets to Jio, which is owned by Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS).

    ($1 = 63.8675 Indian rupees)

    Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.