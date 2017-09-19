Reckitt Benckiser chairman to retire in 2018

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Chairman Adrian Bellamy will retire at its annual general meeting after 14 years in the post, the British consumer goods maker said on Tuesday.

The company usually holds its AGM in May.

Christopher Sinclair, who has served on the board since 2015, will take on the role of non-executive chairman at that time, the company said.

Sinclair is executive chairman of the board at toymaker Mattel Inc. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)