Money News
July 30, 2019 / 6:15 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Reckitt Benckiser sales miss as China infant formula demand falls

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported lower than expected second-quarter sales, hurt by a slowdown in demand for infant formula in the United States and China, and cut its full-year revenue target.

The Durex condom and Lysol disinfectant maker said it now expects full-year like-for-like sales growth to be between 2% and 3%, down from its previous target of 3% to 4%.

The company blamed a slowdown in demand for its infant formula products in China, its biggest market, for flat like-for-like sales growth in the second quarter. This missed the 1.9% growth expected by analysts, according to estimates supplied by the company.

Net revenue rose 2% to 3.08 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) against analysts’ average estimate of 3.13 billion.

($1 = 0.8228 pounds)

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below