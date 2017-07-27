FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
REFILE-TABLE-Canon- 6 MONTH group results (SEC)
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 13 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-Canon- 6 MONTH group results (SEC)

2 Min Read

 (Adds accounting period)
Jul 27 (Reuters)- 
Canon Inc 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

          6 months ended  6 months ended     Year to
            Jun 30, 2017   Jun 30, 2016    Dec 31, 2017
                  LATEST      YEAR-AGO       COMPANY
                 RESULTS       RESULT       FORECAST
  Sales         1.97 trln     1.66 trln     4.05 trln
               (+18.6 pct)   (-9.5 pct)    (+19.1 pct)
  Operating       171.98       108.68        330.00
               (+58.2 pct)   (-36.4 pct)   (+44.2 pct)
  Pretax          177.57       126.75        340.00
               (+40.1 pct)   (-23.0 pct)   (+39.0 pct)
  Net             124.27        81.44        220.00
               (+52.6 pct)   (-20.3 pct)   (+46.0 pct)
  EPS           113.98 yen    74.57 yen    202.68 yen
  EPS Diluted   113.98 yen    74.57 yen
  Ann Div                    150.00 yen
  -Q2 Div       75.00 yen     75.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                     75.00 yen

NOTE - Canon Inc.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7751.T

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.