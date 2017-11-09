REFILE-TABLE-DeNA-6-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Nov 9 (Reuters)- DeNA Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2017 Sep 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 73.31 76.51 106.60 (-4.2 pct) (+2.2 pct) (-1.9 pct) Operating 13.66 15.22 16.80 (-10.3 pct) (+33.7 pct) (-10.0 pct) Pretax 16.07 15.15 (+6.1 pct) (+26.2 pct) Net 10.35 11.23 12.90 (-7.9 pct) (+65.7 pct) (-55.2 pct) EPS Basic 71.29 yen 77.41 yen 88.88 yen EPS Diluted 71.17 yen 77.29 yen Ann Div 32.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 32.00 yen NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2432.T