REFILE-TABLE-DeNA-6-MTH group results (IFRS)
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 9, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a day ago

REFILE-TABLE-DeNA-6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Nov 9 (Reuters)- 
DeNA Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   6 months ended      6 months ended   9 months to
                  Sep 30, 2017        Sep 30, 2016     Dec 31, 2017
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales               73.31               76.51           106.60
                   (-4.2 pct)          (+2.2 pct)       (-1.9 pct)
  Operating           13.66               15.22            16.80
                   (-10.3 pct)         (+33.7 pct)     (-10.0 pct)
  Pretax              16.07               15.15
                   (+6.1 pct)          (+26.2 pct)
  Net                 10.35               11.23            12.90
                   (-7.9 pct)          (+65.7 pct)     (-55.2 pct)
  EPS Basic         71.29 yen           77.41 yen       88.88 yen
  EPS Diluted       71.17 yen           77.29 yen
  Ann Div                               32.00 yen
  -Q2 Div              NIL                 NIL
  -Q4 Div                               32.00 yen

NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2432.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
