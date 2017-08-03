REFILE-TABLE-Gree-2016/17 group results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 3 (Reuters)- Gree Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Sep 30, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 65.37 69.88 20.50 (-6.5 pct) (-24.4 pct) (+37.5 pct) Operating 8.00 14.24 1.50 (-43.8 pct) (-29.6 pct) (-41.1 pct) Recurring 10.04 10.53 1.50 (-4.7 pct) (-57.9 pct) (-41.7 pct) Net 12.12 8.40 1.00 (+44.2 pct) (-90.8 pct) EPS 51.61 yen 35.92 yen 4.25 yen EPS Diluted 51.44 yen 35.73 yen Ann Div 11.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 11.00 yen 8.00 yen NOTE - Gree Inc. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3632.T