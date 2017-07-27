REFILE-TABLE-Hoya-Q1 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Jul 27 (Reuters)- Hoya Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Sep 30, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 127.16 115.17 258.00 (+10.4 pct) (-8.8 pct) (+12.2 pct) Pretax 30.55 22.27 59.00 (+37.1 pct) (-27.9 pct) (+9.4 pct) Net 25.12 17.91 47.50 (+40.3 pct) (-23.3 pct) (+11.1 pct) EPS Basic 64.71 yen 45.28 yen 122.35 yen EPS Diluted 64.56 yen 45.20 yen Ann Div 75.00 yen -Q2 Div 30.00 yen -Q4 Div 45.00 yen NOTE - Hoya Corp. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7741.T