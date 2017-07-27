FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Hoya-Q1 group results (IFRS)
July 27, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 13 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-Hoya-Q1 group results (IFRS)

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Jul 27 (Reuters)- 
Hoya Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                   3 months ended      3 months ended   6 months to
                  Jun 30, 2017        Jun 30, 2016     Sep 30, 2017
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales              127.16              115.17           258.00
                   (+10.4 pct)         (-8.8 pct)       (+12.2 pct)
  Pretax              30.55               22.27            59.00
                   (+37.1 pct)         (-27.9 pct)       (+9.4 pct)
  Net                 25.12               17.91            47.50
                   (+40.3 pct)         (-23.3 pct)      (+11.1 pct)
  EPS Basic         64.71 yen           45.28 yen        122.35 yen
  EPS Diluted       64.56 yen           45.20 yen 
  Ann Div                               75.00 yen
  -Q2 Div                               30.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                               45.00 yen

NOTE - Hoya Corp.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7741.T

