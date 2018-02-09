REFILE-TABLE-Lion-2017 group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Lion Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 410.48 395.61 355.00 167.00 (+3.8 pct) (+4.5 pct) (+3.5 pct) (+2.5 pct) Operating 27.21 24.50 33.00 15.00 (+11.0 pct) (+49.6 pct) (+8.3 pct) (+20.6 pct) Recurring 29.13 26.29 25.00 12.50 (+10.8 pct) (+45.3 pct) (+20.2 pct) (+42.5 pct) Net 19.83 15.95 86 mln 43 mln (+24.3 pct) (+49.4 pct) EPS 68.23 yen 55.13 yen EPS Diluted 68.15 yen 55.04 yen Ann Div 17.00 yen 13.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 Div 7.00 yen 5.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen 8.00 yen 10.00 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4912.T