4 days ago
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-6-MTH group results (IFRS)
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
August 10, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 4 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-6-MTH group results (IFRS)

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Aug 10 (Reuters)- 
NEXON Co.,Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                   6 months ended      6 months ended  9 months to
                  Jun 30, 2017        Jun 30, 2016     Sep 30, 2017
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales              121.86               95.62       173.50 - 177.41
                   (+27.4 pct)         (+1.0 pct)     (+24.0 - +26.8 pct)
  Operating           56.04               17.08        73.80 - 76.50
                  (+228.1 pct)         (-49.1 pct)   (+121.1 - +129.2 pct)
  Pretax              46.95                7.83        65.84 - 68.55
                  (+499.4 pct)         (-79.5 pct)   (+265.7 - +280.7 pct)
  Net                 39.35                1.29        55.23 - 57.40
                                       (-95.9 pct)   (+518.7 - +543.0 pct)
  EPS Basic         90.11 yen           2.97 yen    126.24 yen - 131.20 yen
  EPS Diluted       88.59 yen           2.91 yen
  Ann Div                               5.00 yen            NIL
  -Q2 Div              NIL              5.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                                  NIL              NIL

NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T

