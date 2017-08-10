REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-6-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Aug 10 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Sep 30, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 121.86 95.62 173.50 - 177.41 (+27.4 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+24.0 - +26.8 pct) Operating 56.04 17.08 73.80 - 76.50 (+228.1 pct) (-49.1 pct) (+121.1 - +129.2 pct) Pretax 46.95 7.83 65.84 - 68.55 (+499.4 pct) (-79.5 pct) (+265.7 - +280.7 pct) Net 39.35 1.29 55.23 - 57.40 (-95.9 pct) (+518.7 - +543.0 pct) EPS Basic 90.11 yen 2.97 yen 126.24 yen - 131.20 yen EPS Diluted 88.59 yen 2.91 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen NIL -Q2 Div NIL 5.00 yen -Q4 Div NIL NIL NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T