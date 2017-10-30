FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings 6-MTH group results (SEC)
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 6:25 AM / in a day

REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings 6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Changes first revenues to total revenues, and second revenues to net revenues.)
Oct 30 (Reuters)- 
Nomura Holdings Inc 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to
                  Sep 30, 2017        Sep 30, 2016     Mar 31, 2018
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Total revenues     930.32              844.52
                   (+10.2 pct)         (-8.8 pct)
  Net revenues       712.32              685.48
                   (+3.9 pct)          (-9.9 pct)
  Pretax             160.48              144.54
                   (+11.0 pct)         (+14.8 pct)
  Net                108.71              108.01
                   (+0.6 pct)          (-6.3 pct)
  EPS               30.79 yen           30.10 yen
  EPS Diluted       30.20 yen           29.39 yen
  Ann Div                               20.00 yen
  -Q2 Div           9.00 yen            9.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                               11.00 yen

NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8604.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.