5 days ago
REFILE-TABLE-Peptidream-2016/17 parent results
August 9, 2017 / 7:53 AM / 5 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-Peptidream-2016/17 parent results

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Aug 9 (Reuters)- 
Peptidream Inc. 
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT
                Jun 30, 2017    Jun 30, 2016   Jun 30, 2018     YEAR
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales             4.90            4.33　　　more than 7.00
                 (+13.1 pct)     (+74.9 pct)
  Operating         2.49            2.55　　　more than 2.90
                 (-2.3 pct)      (+83.2 pct)
  Recurring         2.62            2.37　　　more than 3.10
                 (+10.6 pct)     (+58.5 pct)
  Net               1.89            1.58　　　more than 2.10
                 (+19.6 pct)     (+57.5 pct)
  EPS             16.54 yen       14.23 yen
  EPS Diluted     14.56 yen       12.26 yen
  Ann Div            NIL             NIL            NIL
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL
  -Q4 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL

NOTE - Peptidream Inc..
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4587.T

