REFILE-TABLE-Sapporo Holdings Ltd-2017 group results

(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) eb 15 (Reuters)- Sapporo Holdings Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 551.55 541.85 555.80 (+1.8 pct) (+1.5 pct) (+0.8 pct) Operating 17.03 20.27 18.70 (-16.0 pct) (+45.3 pct) (+9.8 pct) Recurring 16.41 19.20 17.70 (-14.5 pct) (+45.3 pct) (-0.6 pct) Net 10.98 9.47 11.10 (+15.9 pct) (+55.0 pct) (+1.1 pct) EPS 140.93 yen 121.56 yen 142.50 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 37.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 37.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Sapporo Holdings Ltd. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2501.T