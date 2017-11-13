FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Sawai Pharmaceutical- 6-MTH group results
November 13, 2017 / 6:49 AM / a day ago

REFILE-TABLE-Sawai Pharmaceutical- 6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

 (Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS)
Nov 13 (Reuters)- 
Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to
                  Sep 30, 2017        Sep 30, 2016     Mar 31, 2018
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST
  Sales               70.76               65.42            168.80
                   (+8.2 pct)          (+11.0 pct)
  Operating           11.14               11.36             23.70
                   (-1.9 pct)          (-2.1 pct)
  Recurring           11.80               11.33             23.30
                   (+4.2 pct)          (-1.0 pct)
  Net                  8.79                8.57             17.30
                   (+2.6 pct)          (+0.8 pct)
  EPS              238.45 yen          232.33 yen       469.22 yen
  EPS Diluted      238.30 yen          232.20 yen
  Ann Div                              130.00 yen       130.00 yen
  -Q2 div           65.00 yen           65.00 yen
  -Q4 div                               65.00 yen        65.00 yen
   
NOTE - Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4555.T

