REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD-2016/17 group results

(Adds company forecast) Jun 7 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 256.82 214.10 240.00 - 260.00 (+20.0 pct) (+27.5 pct) (-6.6 - +1.2 pct) Operating 31.30 26.02 25.00 - 30.00 (+20.3 pct) (+58.4 pct) (-20.1 - -4.1 pct) Recurring 31.13 25.32 25.00 - 30.00 (+22.9 pct) (+49.1 pct) (-19.7 - -3.6 pct) Net 20.04 19.88 16.50 - 19.50 (+0.8 pct) (+102.3 pct) (-17.7 - -2.7 pct) EPS 164.20 yen 163.04 yen 135.20 yen - 159.78 yen EPS Diluted 163.92 yen 162.72 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen 48.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 38.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9684.T