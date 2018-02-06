REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD- 9-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 188.09 190.08 240.00 - 260.00 (-1.0 pct) (+24.4 pct) (-6.6 - +1.2 pct) Operating 33.77 21.48 25.00 - 30.00 (+57.2 pct) (-9.7 pct) (-20.1 - -4.1 pct) Recurring 34.79 22.05 25.00 - 30.00 (+57.8 pct) (-8.9 pct) (-19.7 - -3.6 pct) Net 22.33 17.06 16.50 - 19.50 (+30.9 pct) (+26.0 pct) (-17.7 - -2.7 pct) EPS 185.77 yen 139.76 yen 137.60 yen - 162.62 yen EPS Diluted 185.40 yen 139.51 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen 40.00 yen - 48.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 40.00 yen 30.00 yen - 38.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9684.T