REFILE-TABLE-Yokohama Rubber-2017 group results

(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) Feb 19 (Reuters)- Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 668.05 596.19 670.00 310.00 (+12.1 pct) (-5.3 pct) Operating 51.93 42.32 60.00 23.50 (+22.7 pct) (-22.4 pct) Recurring 52.89 39.13 (+35.2 pct) (-20.7 pct) Net 35.22 18.79 40.00 16.00 (+87.5 pct) (-48.3 pct) EPS 219.65 yen 117.17 yen 249.47 yen 99.79 yen Ann Div 62.00 yen 52.00 yen 62.00 yen -Q2 Div 31.00 yen 26.00 yen 31.00 yen -Q4 Div 31.00 yen 26.00 yen 31.00 yen NOTE - Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parentTo see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=5101.T