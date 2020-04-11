Shell reducing production at Convent, Norco refineries in Louisiana - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc began reducing production at its Convent and Norco, Louisiana, refineries on Friday because of demand loss as consumers are staying home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Shell Oil spokesman Curtis Smith declined to comment on Friday.

The amount by which production will be reduced at the 211,270-barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent and 225,300-bpd Norco refineries was not known on Friday, the sources said.

Refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast have cut production between 20 and 33.3 percent because of shrinking storage as gasoline and jet fuel demand been reduced to a trickle.