March 17, 2019 / 5:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exxon reduces gasoline output at Baytown Texas refinery after fire - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp cut back gasoline production at its 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery after a hydrotreater fire on Saturday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze at the Hydrofining Unit 9 on Saturday, the sources said.

In an emailed statement, Exxon said it had now contained the fire, which started at about 12:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT). It confirmed no injuries had been reported.

“We are cooperating with necessary regulatory agencies, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of this incident,” Exxon said.

The unit uses hydrogen and a catalyst to remove sulfur from gasoline in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy

