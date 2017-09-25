FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Exxon's Baytown, Texas refinery operations normal
September 25, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 23 days ago

UPDATE 2-Exxon's Baytown, Texas refinery operations normal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with company saying refinery ops normal)

HOUSTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp said on Monday operations at the company’s 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery, the country’s second largest, have returned to normal for the first time since Aug. 27.

Sources familiar with plant operations told Reuters earlier on Monday that all production units were back in operation at the Baytown refinery.

The Baytown refinery was shut on Aug. 27 as Tropical Storm Harvey drenched the Houston area. Exxon began restart activities on Sept. 2.

Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse and Chizu Nomiyama

