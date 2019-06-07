Money News
Exxon's Fos-sur-Mer, France refinery preparing for shutdown over strike

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday that its Fos-sur-Mer refinery in France is preparing to shut down units after two unions called for a strike action over pay and bonus disputes.

“For safety reasons the refinery is preparing the shutdown process,” the company said, adding shutdown may take a few days.

Fos-sur-Mer refinery has a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day, according to the company’s website.

