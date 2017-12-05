FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cineworld to buy U.S. peer Regal Entertainment for $3.6 bln
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 5, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 2 days ago

Cineworld to buy U.S. peer Regal Entertainment for $3.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - British movie theatre operator Cineworld Group Plc said on Tuesday it reached an agreement to buy U.S. peer Regal Entertainment Group for $3.6 billion.

The deal value of $23 per Regal share represents a premium of 12 percent to Regal’s closing price on Monday and implies an enterprise value of $5.8 billion.

Regal share have risen 13.6 percent since Reuters first reported in November that Cineworld approached Regal for a potential merger. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
