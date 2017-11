Nov 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 47 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday on higher demand for its flagship eye treatment Eylea.

The U.S. biotechnology company said net income rose to $388.3 million, or $3.32 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $264.8 million, or $2.27 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.50 billion from $1.22 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)