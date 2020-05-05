Regeneron Pharma beats quarterly estimates on Eylea strength

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from higher demand for its blockbuster drug Eylea.

First-quarter drug sales saw a limited impact of the lockdowns imposed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, adding U.S. demand for Eylea in April was lower compared to a year ago, with relative improvement by the end of the month.

Regeneron, like several other drugmakers looking to curb the pandemic, is testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, as well as developing an antibody cocktail to treat or prevent COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Eylea, approved for treating wet age-related macular degeneration, brought in $1.85 billion in global sales during the quarter, a 6.3% rise.

Net income rose to $624.6 million, or $5.43 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $461.1 million, or $3.99 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Regeneron earned $6.60 per share, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $6.13 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 33.2% to $1.83 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.76 billion in the quarter.