January 19, 2018 / 11:13 AM / a day ago

REFILE-Regions Financial's fourth-quarter profit rises 14.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Jan 19)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp’s fourth-quarter profit rose 14.3 percent, as it earned more interest income.

The Alabama-based lender said on Friday net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $319 million or 27 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $279 million or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net interest income and other financing income rose 5.6 percent to $901 million. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

