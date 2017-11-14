FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany reluctantly backs compromise on new global bank rules
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
U.S.
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Entertainment
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 14, 2017 / 6:21 PM / in 13 hours

Germany reluctantly backs compromise on new global bank rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German regulators are backing a compromise for passing new global banking rules aimed at avoiding a repeat of the 2007 financial meltdown, their representative at the talks said on Tuesday.

The rules, known as Basel III, have been 10 years in the making and recent efforts to reach a deal were hampered by resistance from Germany and France to setting a minimum capital requirement for large banks that use own models for calculating risk.

But Andreas Dombret said Germany’s Bundesbank and main financial supervisor BaFin supported the latest proposal on such “output floor” even this was “anything but a desired result”.

The compromise would see the floor set at 72.5 percent of the capital banks would have to hold under a stricter model set by regulators, down from the 75 percent envisaged originally, Dombret said.

“A possible compromise with an output floor of 72.5 percent is anything but a desired result for Germany,” Dombret said. “But a failure because of 2.5 percentage points - BaFin and the Bundesbank agree - would not be justified.”

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.