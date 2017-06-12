Reliance Capital non-life insurance unit plans listing in FY18

Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, attends the annual general meeting of Reliance Capital in Mumbai September 27, 2011.

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Capital Ltd, plans to list on the stock exchanges this financial year, the company said on Monday.

The insurer's board approved a proposal for the listing, Reliance General Insurance said in a statement, without giving further details on the plan.

Billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital, which fully owns Reliance General Insurance, is also looking to list its asset management joint venture during the year to March 2018.