India's RCom shares slump 9 pct after co reports Sept-qtr loss
November 13, 2017 / 4:03 AM / a day ago

India's RCom shares slump 9 pct after co reports Sept-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Communications Ltd shares fell more than 9 percent in early trade on Monday after the company reported a loss in the September quarter.

Shares in the company were trading at 12.80 rupees by 0359 GMT, down 9.3 percent. It dropped to a low of 12.75 earlier in the session.

Reliance Communications reported a loss after tax of 27.09 billion rupees ($414.76 million) in the July-September quarter versus a profit of 620 million rupees in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 65.3150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

