Money News
February 8, 2019 / 9:19 AM / in an hour

Reliance Group says L&T Finance, Edelweiss Group caused share drop

1 Min Read

Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Three listed entities of Indian conglomerate Reliance Group - owned by Anil Ambani - on Friday said L&T Finance Holdings Ltd and certain entities of Edelweiss Group were responsible for their shares plunging near 55 percent over the last few days.

A few non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) invoked pledged shares of Reliance Capital Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd, and made open market sale of about 4 billion rupees ($56.23 million) during Feb. 4-7, the companies said in filings here

Edelweiss Group and L&T Finance did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request seeking comment.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below