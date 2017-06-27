FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reliance Industries to seek shareholder approval to raise $3.9 billion via debentures
June 27, 2017 / 4:23 AM / a month ago

Reliance Industries to seek shareholder approval to raise $3.9 billion via debentures

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Labourers work behind an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai, India, March 2, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Reliance Industries will seek shareholder approval to raise 250 billion rupees ($3.88 billion) via sale of secured or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures in a private placement, it said in a release.

The company will conduct its annual general meeting with shareholders on July 21, and will also seek an approval on the same day.

The company will look to raise the money in one or more tranches as it may deem fit, without any limitations on when the debentures are to be issued, it stated.

($1 = 64.4300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

