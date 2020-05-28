Abu Dhabi state fund in talks to invest $1 billion in Jio Platforms - sources

Commuters are reflected on an advertisement of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, at a bus stop in Mumbai, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company is in talks to invest about $1 billion in Reliance Industries’ digital unit Jio platforms, three sources said on Thursday.

Jio Platforms, which houses music and movie apps as well a Reliance’s telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, has secured a massive $10 billion from investors including Facebook Inc within a month.

Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Clearly Jio’s platform is attracting a wide range of world-class investors, given its enormous potential to serve one of the world’s largest marketplaces,” Mubadala said in an email to Reuters.