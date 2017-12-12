FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance considers listing telecoms unit Jio by early 2019: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Adani Australia coal loan vetoed
TOP NEWS
Adani Australia coal loan vetoed
From driver to accused bomber
New York Blast
From driver to accused bomber
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 12, 2017 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Reliance considers listing telecoms unit Jio by early 2019: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd is holding internal talks about listing its telecoms unit Jio by late 2018 or early 2019, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people it did not identify.

FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File photo

A Reliance spokesman said the article was “speculative”, and said the company did not comment on media speculation and rumours as a matter of policy.

Jio has upended India’s wireless market with free services initially and later through disruptive pricing since it began operations in September last year.

It has added customers faster than rivals and triggered a price war in the highly competitive market.

Reliance, controlled by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has pumped more than $30 billion into Jio.

Jio, the fourth-biggest player in the sector with 146 million customers as of end-October, reported a loss of 2.71 billion rupees ($42.1 million) for its fiscal second quarter to end-September.

Internal discussions about Jio's listing are at a preliminary stage, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2AvI3EO

($1 = 64.4250 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Vyas Mohan and Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.