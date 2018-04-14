FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 14, 2018 / 5:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Reliance's telecom unit Jio raises about $500 million via Samurai loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, said it has raised 53.5 billion yen ($498.5 million) through a loan from Japanese banks.

FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File photo

The seven-year term loan is guaranteed by Jio’s parent company and will be used to fund capital expenditure, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Mizuho Bank Ltd, MUFG Bank Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp were the underwriters for the transaction.

($1 = 107.3300 yen)

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.