The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, India, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

(Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said on Friday private equity firm Vista Equity Partners would invest 113.67 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) in its Jio platforms for a 2.32% stake.

“This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore,” Reliance said in a statement.

Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Silver Lake have already announced plans to take stakes in Jio.