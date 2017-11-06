FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management rises over 18 pct on market debut
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 6, 2017 / 4:51 AM / a day ago

India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management rises over 18 pct on market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd saw a strong market debut on Monday, with shares surging as much as 18.65 percent, in the first ever listing by a mutual fund manager in the country.

The company’s initial public offering to raise up to 15.42 billion rupees ($238.29 million) was subscribed over 81 times.

Shares in the company were trading at 285.65 rupees, up 13.35 percent by 0444 GMT in a weak Mumbai market that was down 0.23 percent.

Mutual funds have seen their assets under management surging to record highs this year helped by a bull market and shifting of physical assets to financial assets after India’s surprise scrapping of high-value banknotes late last year.

Indian companies have seen a rise in demand for IPOs and look set to surpass the record $8.65 billion raised in 2007. ($1 = 64.7100 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.