TABLE-India's Reliance Nov oil imports jump 19 pct y/y - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in about 19 percent more oil in November compared with a year ago, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.49 million barrels per day oil last month, a jump of about 18 percent from September. The share in Reliance imports from Middle East declined while that from Africa and Latin America rose, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western Indian state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Countr Nov Oct %Chg Nov %Chg Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %Chg y 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 98.3 -100.0 73.1 39.7 84.3 Colombia 133.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.1 6.2 94.1 Mexico 142.7 68.8 107.3 73.5 94.1 60.6 81.4 -25.6 Venezuela 272.2 287.1 -5.2 279.3 -2.5 314.7 328.6 -4.3 TOTAL 548.4 355.9 54.1 451.1 21.6 475.5 456.0 4.3 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.9 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 13.3 -100.0 Middle East Oman 65.9 145.8 -54.8 0.0 -- 40.3 3.1 1204.9 Iran 51.1 82.6 -38.2 0.0 -- 64.3 44.8 43.6 Iraq 198.7 137.3 44.8 103.4 92.1 209.5 166.1 26.2 Qatar 19.9 53.0 -62.4 100.4 -80.1 40.7 90.8 -55.2 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.1 -100.0 S Arabia 207.4 201.4 3.0 370.5 -44.0 257.1 310.4 -17.2 U.A.E. 49.2 109.6 -55.1 94.0 -47.6 60.6 99.6 -39.1 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.4 3.0 49.6 TOTAL 592.3 729.6 -18.8 668.3 -11.4 677.0 726.8 -6.8 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.9 5.8 2.1 Kazakhstan 32.4 31.1 4.0 0.0 -- 35.2 7.8 349.0 Russia 55.8 32.5 71.8 0.0 -- 32.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 88.2 63.6 38.6 0.0 -- 73.4 13.7 437.4 Africa Nigeria 93.1 80.7 15.4 120.5 -22.7 61.8 19.4 219.3 Angola 32.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.1 9.8 83.6 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.6 -100.0 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.1 -100.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.6 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.7 8.8 -46.7 Egypt 18.1 15.2 19.1 18.7 -3.6 26.3 31.2 -15.8 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.5 2.0 175.8 Sudan 40.8 20.2 101.7 0.0 -- 23.8 1.9 1169.1 Eq. Guinea 21.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.0 5.8 -66.2 Algeria 31.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.7 2.0 329.3 TOTAL 237.7 116.1 104.7 139.2 70.8 150.8 96.1 56.9 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.1 0.0 -- USA 25.7 -- 0.0 -- 2.3 0.0 TOTAL ALL 1492.3 1265.3 17.9 1258.6 18.6 1382.2 1305.7 5.9 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. The data includes some parcels that arrived in October and discharged in November. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Vyas Mohan)