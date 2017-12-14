FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's Reliance Nov oil imports jump 19 pct y/y - trade sources
December 14, 2017

TABLE-India's Reliance Nov oil imports jump 19 pct y/y - trade sources

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the
world's biggest refining complex, shipped in about 19 percent more oil in November
compared with a year ago, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and
ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal.
    Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise
revenue, bought about 1.49 million barrels per day oil last month, a jump of about
18 percent from September.
    The share in Reliance imports from Middle East declined while that from Africa
and Latin America rose, the data showed. 
     Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western Indian state of Gujarat can
together process 1.2 million bpd of oil.
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according
to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
 Region/Countr     Nov      Oct     %Chg     Nov     %Chg  Jan-Nov   Jan-Nov    %Chg
 y                2017     2017  mth/mth    2016    yr/yr     2017      2016   yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                      
 Brazil            0.0      0.0       --    98.3   -100.0     73.1      39.7    84.3
 Colombia        133.4      0.0       --     0.0       --     12.1       6.2    94.1
 Mexico          142.7     68.8    107.3    73.5     94.1     60.6      81.4   -25.6
 Venezuela       272.2    287.1     -5.2   279.3     -2.5    314.7     328.6    -4.3
 TOTAL           548.4    355.9     54.1   451.1     21.6    475.5     456.0     4.3
                                                                                    
 Asia                                                                               
 Indonesia         0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0       9.9  -100.0
 Australia         0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0       3.4  -100.0
 TOTAL             0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0      13.3  -100.0
                                                                                    
 Middle East                                                                        
 Oman             65.9    145.8    -54.8     0.0       --     40.3       3.1  1204.9
 Iran             51.1     82.6    -38.2     0.0       --     64.3      44.8    43.6
 Iraq            198.7    137.3     44.8   103.4     92.1    209.5     166.1    26.2
 Qatar            19.9     53.0    -62.4   100.4    -80.1     40.7      90.8   -55.2
 Kuwait            0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0       9.1  -100.0
 S Arabia        207.4    201.4      3.0   370.5    -44.0    257.1     310.4   -17.2
 U.A.E.           49.2    109.6    -55.1    94.0    -47.6     60.6      99.6   -39.1
 Dubai             0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      4.4       3.0    49.6
 TOTAL           592.3    729.6    -18.8   668.3    -11.4    677.0     726.8    -6.8
                                                                                    
 C.I.S.                                                                             
 Azerbaijan        0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      5.9       5.8     2.1
 Kazakhstan       32.4     31.1      4.0     0.0       --     35.2       7.8   349.0
 Russia           55.8     32.5     71.8     0.0       --     32.2       0.0      --
 TOTAL            88.2     63.6     38.6     0.0       --     73.4      13.7   437.4
                                                                                    
 Africa                                                                             
 Nigeria          93.1     80.7     15.4   120.5    -22.7     61.8      19.4   219.3
 Angola           32.4      0.0       --     0.0       --     18.1       9.8    83.6
 Ivory coast       0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0       7.6  -100.0
 Cameroon          0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0       6.1  -100.0
 Congo             0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0       1.6  -100.0
 Chad              0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      4.7       8.8   -46.7
 Egypt            18.1     15.2     19.1    18.7     -3.6     26.3      31.2   -15.8
 Gabon             0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      5.5       2.0   175.8
 Sudan            40.8     20.2    101.7     0.0       --     23.8       1.9  1169.1
 Eq. Guinea       21.5      0.0       --     0.0       --      2.0       5.8   -66.2
 Algeria          31.8      0.0       --     0.0       --      8.7       2.0   329.3
 TOTAL           237.7    116.1    104.7   139.2     70.8    150.8      96.1    56.9
                                                                                    
 Canada            0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      3.1       0.0      --
 USA              25.7                --     0.0       --      2.3       0.0        
 TOTAL ALL      1492.3   1265.3     17.9  1258.6     18.6   1382.2    1305.7     5.9
 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after
converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per
tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.
The data includes some parcels that arrived in October and discharged in November.  
  

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
