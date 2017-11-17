FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's Reliance Oct oil imports fall 1.2 pct y/y - trade sources
November 17, 2017

TABLE-India's Reliance Oct oil imports fall 1.2 pct y/y - trade sources

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest
refining complex, shipped in about 1.2 percent less oil in October compared with a year ago,
according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson
Reuters terminal.
    Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought
about 1.27 million barrels per day oil last month, a decline of about 14.4 percent from September.
    The share in Reliance imports from Middle East and Africa rose in October, while there was a
decline from Latin America, the data showed. 
     Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western Indian state of Gujarat can together
process 1.2 million bpd of oil.
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data.
Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
    
 Region/Count  Oct-17   Sept-17  %Chg mth/mth   Oct-16  %Chg yr/yr  Jan-Oct  Jan-Oct   %Chg yr/yr
 ry                                                                 2017     2016      
 Latam                                                                                            
 Brazil           0.0      65.2         -100.0    22.8      -100.0     79.6      33.9        134.8
 Colombia         0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      0.0       6.8       -100.0
 Mexico          68.8     107.3          -35.9   202.3       -66.0     51.9      82.2        -36.9
 Venezuela      287.1     422.7          -32.1   345.1       -16.8    315.7     333.5         -5.3
 TOTAL          355.9     595.2          -40.2   570.3       -37.6    463.7     456.4          1.6
                                                                                                  
 Asia                                                                                             
 Indonesia        0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      0.0      10.8       -100.0
 Australia        0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      0.0       3.8       -100.0
 TOTAL            0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      0.0      14.6       -100.0
                                                                                                  
 Middle East                                                                                      
 Oman           145.8     148.7           -1.9     0.0          --     37.4       3.4       1001.8
 Iran            82.6      80.7            2.4    52.2        58.3     65.0      49.2         32.1
 Iraq           137.3     221.5          -38.0   132.4         3.7    208.5     172.2         21.1
 Qatar           53.0       0.0             --    30.6        73.0     42.3      89.8        -52.9
 Kuwait           0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      0.0      10.0       -100.0
 S Arabia       201.4     200.6            0.4   215.0        -6.3    259.5     304.5        -14.8
 U.A.E.         109.6      47.5          131.0   139.5       -21.4     61.2     100.2        -38.9
 Dubai            0.0       0.0             --    15.9      -100.0      4.8       3.3         48.3
 TOTAL          729.6     698.9            4.4   585.5        24.6    678.7     732.5         -7.3
                                                                                                  
 C.I.S.                                                                                           
 Azerbaijan       0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      6.5       6.4          1.2
 Kazakhstan      31.1      63.7          -51.1    63.4       -50.9     35.2       8.6        308.1
 Russia          32.5       0.0             --     0.0          --     29.6       0.0           --
 TOTAL           63.6      63.7           -0.1    63.4         0.3     71.2      15.0        374.7
                                                                                                  
 Africa                                                                                           
 Nigeria         80.7      84.3           -4.2     0.0          --     58.1       9.4        517.4
 Angola           0.0       0.0             --    43.7      -100.0     16.5      10.8         52.5
 Ivory coast      0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      0.0       8.3       -100.0
 Cameroon         0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      0.0       6.7       -100.0
 Congo            0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      0.0       1.7       -100.0
 Chad             0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      5.1       9.7        -47.2
 Egypt           15.2      36.6          -58.6    17.6       -14.1     26.8      32.4        -17.3
 Gabon            0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      6.0       2.2        173.5
 Sudan           20.2       0.0             --     0.0          --     21.9       2.1        962.6
 Eq. Guinea       0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      0.0       6.3       -100.0
 Algeria          0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      6.3       2.2        184.6
 TOTAL          116.1     120.9           -3.9    61.3        89.4    140.7      91.8         53.2
 Canada           0.0       0.0             --     0.0          --      3.3       0.0           --
 TOTAL ALL     1265.3    1478.6          -14.4  1280.6        -1.2   1357.6    1310.4          3.6
   Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of
days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    The data includes some parcels that arrived in October and discharged in November.     

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

