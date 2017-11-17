TABLE-India's Reliance Oct oil imports fall 1.2 pct y/y - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in about 1.2 percent less oil in October compared with a year ago, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.27 million barrels per day oil last month, a decline of about 14.4 percent from September. The share in Reliance imports from Middle East and Africa rose in October, while there was a decline from Latin America, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western Indian state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Count Oct-17 Sept-17 %Chg mth/mth Oct-16 %Chg yr/yr Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %Chg yr/yr ry 2017 2016 Latam Brazil 0.0 65.2 -100.0 22.8 -100.0 79.6 33.9 134.8 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.8 -100.0 Mexico 68.8 107.3 -35.9 202.3 -66.0 51.9 82.2 -36.9 Venezuela 287.1 422.7 -32.1 345.1 -16.8 315.7 333.5 -5.3 TOTAL 355.9 595.2 -40.2 570.3 -37.6 463.7 456.4 1.6 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.8 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.8 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 14.6 -100.0 Middle East Oman 145.8 148.7 -1.9 0.0 -- 37.4 3.4 1001.8 Iran 82.6 80.7 2.4 52.2 58.3 65.0 49.2 32.1 Iraq 137.3 221.5 -38.0 132.4 3.7 208.5 172.2 21.1 Qatar 53.0 0.0 -- 30.6 73.0 42.3 89.8 -52.9 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.0 -100.0 S Arabia 201.4 200.6 0.4 215.0 -6.3 259.5 304.5 -14.8 U.A.E. 109.6 47.5 131.0 139.5 -21.4 61.2 100.2 -38.9 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 15.9 -100.0 4.8 3.3 48.3 TOTAL 729.6 698.9 4.4 585.5 24.6 678.7 732.5 -7.3 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.5 6.4 1.2 Kazakhstan 31.1 63.7 -51.1 63.4 -50.9 35.2 8.6 308.1 Russia 32.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 29.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 63.6 63.7 -0.1 63.4 0.3 71.2 15.0 374.7 Africa Nigeria 80.7 84.3 -4.2 0.0 -- 58.1 9.4 517.4 Angola 0.0 0.0 -- 43.7 -100.0 16.5 10.8 52.5 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.3 -100.0 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.7 -100.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.7 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.1 9.7 -47.2 Egypt 15.2 36.6 -58.6 17.6 -14.1 26.8 32.4 -17.3 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.0 2.2 173.5 Sudan 20.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 21.9 2.1 962.6 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.3 -100.0 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.3 2.2 184.6 TOTAL 116.1 120.9 -3.9 61.3 89.4 140.7 91.8 53.2 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 1265.3 1478.6 -14.4 1280.6 -1.2 1357.6 1310.4 3.6 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. The data includes some parcels that arrived in October and discharged in November. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)