TABLE-India's Reliance Sept oil imports fall 0.7 pct y/y - trade sources
October 26, 2017 / 1:18 PM / in a day

TABLE-India's Reliance Sept oil imports fall 0.7 pct y/y - trade sources

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, shipped in about 0.7 percent less oil in September compared with a
year earlier, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on
the Thomson Reuters terminal.
    Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue,
bought about 1.48 million barrels per day oil last month, a growth of about 21 percent from
August.
    The share of Latin American and African oil in Reliance's overall imports rose in the first
three quarters of 2017, while that of Middle Eastern oil declined, the data showed. 
     Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western Indian state of Gujarat can together
process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity.
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data.
Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
 Region/Coun    Sept      Aug     %Chg     Sept     %Chg  Jan-Sept  Jan-Sept    %Chg
 try            2017     2017  mth/mth     2016   yr/yr       2017      2016   yr/yr
 Latam                                                                              
 Brazil         65.2     66.7     -2.3     66.4     -1.8      88.6      35.2   152.1
 Colombia        0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0       7.6  -100.0
 Ecuador         0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --      18.3       0.0      --
 Mexico        107.3      0.0       --     65.7     63.3      49.9      68.6   -27.2
 Venezuela     422.7    272.3     55.3    335.2     26.1     319.0     332.2    -4.0
 TOTAL         595.2    339.0     75.6    467.3     27.4     475.9     443.6     7.3
                                                                                    
 Asia                                                                               
 Indonesia       0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0      12.1  -100.0
 Australia       0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0       4.2  -100.0
 TOTAL           0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0      16.2  -100.0
                                                                                    
 Middle East                                                                        
 Oman          148.7     61.0    143.8      0.0       --      25.1       3.8   564.0
 Iran           80.7     44.0     83.5    130.4    -38.1      63.0      48.9    29.0
 Iraq          221.5    200.3     10.6    175.2     26.4     216.6     176.7    22.6
 Qatar           0.0     20.1   -100.0    137.6   -100.0      41.1      96.5   -57.4
 Kuwait          0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0      11.1  -100.0
 S Arabia      200.6    240.2    -16.5    315.6    -36.5     266.1     314.6   -15.4
 U.A.E.         47.5     16.0    197.5     77.2    -38.6      55.7      95.7   -41.8
 Dubai           0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       5.4       1.8   194.9
 TOTAL         698.9    581.4     20.2    836.1    -16.4     673.0     749.1   -10.2
                                                                                    
 C.I.S.                                                                             
 Azerbaijan      0.0      0.0       --     32.0   -100.0       7.2       7.1     1.2
 Kazak          63.7     31.2    103.9      0.0       --      35.6       2.4  1372.6
 Russia          0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --      29.2       0.0      --
 TOTAL          63.7     31.2    103.9     32.0     99.2      72.0       9.5   657.0
                                                                                    
 Africa                                                                             
 Nigeria        84.3     89.8     -6.1      0.0       --      55.5      10.5   430.1
 Angola          0.0     33.6   -100.0      0.0       --      18.4       7.1   158.9
 Ivory coast     0.0      0.0       --     84.6   -100.0       0.0       9.3  -100.0
 Cameroon        0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0       7.4  -100.0
 Congo           0.0      0.0       --     17.5   -100.0       0.0       1.9  -100.0
 Chad            0.0      0.0       --     32.7   -100.0       5.7      10.7   -47.2
 Egypt          36.6     35.3      3.8     18.2    100.7      28.1      34.1   -17.5
 Gabon           0.0     59.1   -100.0      0.0       --       6.7       2.5   173.6
 Sudan           0.0     19.6   -100.0      0.0       --      22.1       2.3   862.8
 Eq. Guinea      0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0       7.1  -100.0
 Algeria         0.0     31.2   -100.0      0.0       --       7.1       2.5   184.7
 Libya           0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0       0.0      --
 TOTAL         120.9    268.6    -55.0    153.1    -21.0     143.5      95.3    50.6
 Canada          0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       3.7       0.0      --
 TOTAL ALL    1478.6   1220.2     21.2   1488.5     -0.7    1368.1    1313.7     4.1
 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number
of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.
The data includes some parcels that arrived in September and discharged in October.     

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)

