TABLE-India's Reliance Sept oil imports fall 0.7 pct y/y - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in about 0.7 percent less oil in September compared with a year earlier, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.48 million barrels per day oil last month, a growth of about 21 percent from August. The share of Latin American and African oil in Reliance's overall imports rose in the first three quarters of 2017, while that of Middle Eastern oil declined, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western Indian state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun Sept Aug %Chg Sept %Chg Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %Chg try 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 65.2 66.7 -2.3 66.4 -1.8 88.6 35.2 152.1 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.6 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.3 0.0 -- Mexico 107.3 0.0 -- 65.7 63.3 49.9 68.6 -27.2 Venezuela 422.7 272.3 55.3 335.2 26.1 319.0 332.2 -4.0 TOTAL 595.2 339.0 75.6 467.3 27.4 475.9 443.6 7.3 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 12.1 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.2 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 16.2 -100.0 Middle East Oman 148.7 61.0 143.8 0.0 -- 25.1 3.8 564.0 Iran 80.7 44.0 83.5 130.4 -38.1 63.0 48.9 29.0 Iraq 221.5 200.3 10.6 175.2 26.4 216.6 176.7 22.6 Qatar 0.0 20.1 -100.0 137.6 -100.0 41.1 96.5 -57.4 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.1 -100.0 S Arabia 200.6 240.2 -16.5 315.6 -36.5 266.1 314.6 -15.4 U.A.E. 47.5 16.0 197.5 77.2 -38.6 55.7 95.7 -41.8 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 1.8 194.9 TOTAL 698.9 581.4 20.2 836.1 -16.4 673.0 749.1 -10.2 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.0 -100.0 7.2 7.1 1.2 Kazak 63.7 31.2 103.9 0.0 -- 35.6 2.4 1372.6 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 29.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 63.7 31.2 103.9 32.0 99.2 72.0 9.5 657.0 Africa Nigeria 84.3 89.8 -6.1 0.0 -- 55.5 10.5 430.1 Angola 0.0 33.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 18.4 7.1 158.9 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 84.6 -100.0 0.0 9.3 -100.0 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.4 -100.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 17.5 -100.0 0.0 1.9 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 32.7 -100.0 5.7 10.7 -47.2 Egypt 36.6 35.3 3.8 18.2 100.7 28.1 34.1 -17.5 Gabon 0.0 59.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.7 2.5 173.6 Sudan 0.0 19.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 22.1 2.3 862.8 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.1 -100.0 Algeria 0.0 31.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.1 2.5 184.7 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 120.9 268.6 -55.0 153.1 -21.0 143.5 95.3 50.6 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 1478.6 1220.2 21.2 1488.5 -0.7 1368.1 1313.7 4.1 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. The data includes some parcels that arrived in September and discharged in October. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)