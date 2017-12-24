FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance aims to become big clean energy provider: Ambani
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Tottenham's Harry Kane breaks Premier League goal record
SOCCER
Tottenham's Harry Kane breaks Premier League goal record
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
Analysis
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 24, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 2 days ago

Reliance aims to become big clean energy provider: Ambani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd will become a major provider of clean energy in the country, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, as the South Asian nation transitions to renewable energy sources from fossil fuels.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, speaks during a convocation at the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar, India, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

India is one of the world’s biggest users of coal, and renewable energy such as solar power is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“Can Reliance become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India? Yes we can and yes we will,” billionaire Ambani said at a function on Saturday to mark 40 years of the company.

Reliance, owner of the world’s biggest refining complex and also a leading petrochemicals player, expanded its tie-up with BP earlier this year to meet India’s rising fuel and renewable energy demand.

Reliance can also be a global producer of innovative materials and among the top 20 companies in the world, Ambani said. He didn’t give details.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.