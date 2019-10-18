Reliance Industries reports 18.3% increase in net profit

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday its net profit rose 18.3% for the September-quarter compared with a year ago, helped by strong growth in its consumer-facing businesses.

The consolidated net profit rose to 112.62 billion Indian rupees ($1.58 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, the country’s largest company by market value said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 111.71 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.