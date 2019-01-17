Reliance posts record quarterly profit on petchem, refining boost

(Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries on Thursday posted a record quarterly profit, driven by growth in its petrochemicals and refining business, while its telecoms group Jio notched up a fifth consecutive profitable quarter.

The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The telecoms business is central to the ambition of Chairman Mukesh Ambani - Asia’s richest man - to make Reliance’s consumer businesses as big as its energy operations, which contribute the bulk of group revenue and profit.

In the last two years, Jio has used cut-price data and free voice calls to cornered over 250 million subscribers, leaving rivals nursing losses.

Jio posted a nearly 65 percent jump in profit to 8.31 billion rupees ($117 million).

In the conglomerate’s refining and petrochemicals unit, which contribute around three-quarters of overall revenue and profits, revenue rose 47 percent and 37 percent respectively.

On a standalone basis, which includes primarily refining and petrochemicals, Reliance’s third-quarter profit rose 5.6 percent to 89.28 billion rupees.

Gross refining margin (GRM)- the profit earned on each barrel of crude processed - was $8.8 per barrel for the quarter, outperforming the benchmark Singapore complex margin by $4.5 per barrel.

The benchmark GRMs have come down to multi-year lows in the third quarter to below $2 per barrel, hitting all refining companies globally.

Reliance’s refinery in the western state of Gujarat is the world’s biggest single-location refinery, with a capacity to process 1.36 million barrels per day of crude.

Net profit on a consolidated basis rose to 102.5 billion rupees ($1.44 billion) for October-December, beating analyst average estimate of 96.48 billion rupees, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Reliance’s consolidated revenue grew 56.4 percent to 1.60 trillion rupees.

