Remy Cointreau's H1 profits lifted by demand in China and U.S.
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 23, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 2 days ago

Remy Cointreau's H1 profits lifted by demand in China and U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted an 11.8 percent rise in first-half like-for-like current operating profits, helped by robust demand for its premium cognac in China and in the United States.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay rum said it was keeping its forecast for growth in its 2017/2018 current operating profit at constant exchange rates.

Current operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 reached 134.1 million euros ($158.60 million).

This compared with a company-compiled consensus of 21 analysts which forecast current operating profit of 137.3 million euros, and like-for-like growth of 11.7 percent.

$1 = 0.8455 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
