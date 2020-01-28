Technology News
French carmaker Renault names Luca de Meo as new CEO

SEAT President and CEO Luca de Meo poses during an interview at the SEAT car factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault on Tuesday named former Volkswagen’s Seat brand executive Luca de Meo as its new chief executive, as Renault moves to create a new management in the post-Ghosn era and shore up its alliance with Nissan.

His appointment will be effective on July 1.

Italian-born De Meo had served as the chairman of Seat’s executive committee for four years, overseeing a resurgence in the Barcelona-based company’s sales and boosting its prominence within the Volkswagen group.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Geert De Clercq

