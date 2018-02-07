FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 7, 2018 / 6:34 AM / a day ago

Renault-Nissan alliance, Didi Chuxing to explore China electric car-sharing tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with car-hailing service company Didi Chuxing to explore future business cooperation on a new electric car-sharing service in China.

A person familiar with the matter said the new potential partnership is about looking at the possibility of supplying all-electric battery car models for Didi’s new service.

The alliance, however, will also likely explore broader business opportunities with Didi’s new energy vehicle sharing service, the person said without elaborating.

New energy vehicles (NEVs) in China refer to all-electric battery cars as well as plug-in electric hybrid cars. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.