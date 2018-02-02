FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 9:30 PM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-Renault's Ghosn to be reappointed as CEO - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects title to chief competitive officer in final paragraph)

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Renault boss Carlos Ghosn is likely to be reappointed as chief executive at the French carmaker’s next shareholder meeting, Le Figaro reported on Thursday.

Ghosn, 63, had been expected to hand over to a successor in June, when his contract expires, and take a new presiding role at the helm of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Instead, Renault plans to name a deputy or chief operating officer to serve under Ghosn, whose renewal as CEO will be proposed at the next board meeting on Feb. 15 with French government backing, Le Figaro said. The French state is Renault’s biggest shareholder with a 15 percent stake.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Renault owns 43.4 percent of Japanese alliance partner Nissan, which in turn controls Mitsubishi Motors through a 34 percent holding.

Renault Chief Competitive Officer Thierry Bollore is often cited as favourite to be named as second-in-command. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

