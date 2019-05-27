Renault's board 'studying with interest' Fiat Chrysler deal terms

FILE PHOTO: People look on Renault cars during the international motor show Auto 2019 in Riga, Latvia April 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said it was “studying with interest” the terms of the proposed merger with Fiat Chrysler (FCA).

“After careful review of the terms of FCA’s friendly proposal, the board of directors decided to study with interest the opportunity of such a business combination, comforting Groupe Renault’s manufacturing footprint and creating additional value for the Alliance,” Renault said in a statement.

“A further communication will be issued in due course to inform the market of the results of these discussions, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” it added.