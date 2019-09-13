Former senior Mitsubishi executive set to join rival PSA: source

PARIS (Reuters) - A former senior executive at Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi, which is part of an alliance with Nissan and Renault, is set to work at rival PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Vincent Cobee was Mitsubishi’s head of product strategy until April this year and had previously worked at Nissan. He will join PSA in a sales and marketing post, the source added.

PSA Group declined to comment.

Cobee’s move to PSA Group comes after Arnaud Deboeuf, a senior executive in the troubled Renault-Nissan alliance, joined the rival French carmaker earlier in September.